Chitrangda's WILD Side!

What trends today in fashion fades tomorrow. Style, however, remains eternal.

Chitrangda Singh, who seems to be ageing in reverse, clearly lives by this motto!

The 46-year-old actor embraced her youthful side in an 'Afro punk' creation from Designer Eshaa Amiin's latest collection.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani is awestruck by her showstopping entry at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Chitrangda looked super-confident in this vibrant floor-skimming dress from Eshaa's Afro-Rhapsody collection.

Her braided hair, stacked wooden bangles and septum ring lent a bohemain touch to the holiday-ready outfit.

She won't be limited by any boundaries.

Care for some dancing? These fluid skirts with their embellished tops are fun and flirty.

Bright prints, handmade tribal earrings, colourful chokers and a hem that absolutely stands out!

Celebrity stylist-turned designer Eesha Amiin and Chitrangda look ready to party.