Chitrangda's WILD Side!

Chitrangda's WILD Side!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: October 14, 2022 17:27 IST
What trends today in fashion fades tomorrow. Style, however, remains eternal.

Chitrangda Singh, who seems to be ageing in reverse, clearly lives by this motto!

The 46-year-old actor embraced her youthful side in an 'Afro punk' creation from Designer Eshaa Amiin's latest collection.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani is awestruck by her showstopping entry at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Chitrangda Singh for Eesha Amiin at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Chitrangda looked super-confident in this vibrant floor-skimming dress from Eshaa's Afro-Rhapsody collection.

 

Chitrangda Singh for Eesha Amiin at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Her braided hair, stacked wooden bangles and septum ring lent a bohemain touch to the holiday-ready outfit.

 

Chitrangda Singh for Eesha Amiin at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

She won't be limited by any boundaries.

 

Chitrangda Singh for Eesha Amiin at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Care for some dancing? These fluid skirts with their embellished tops are fun and flirty.

 

Chitrangda Singh for Eesha Amiin at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Bright prints, handmade tribal earrings, colourful chokers and a hem that absolutely stands out!

 

Chitrangda Singh for Eesha Amiin at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Celebrity stylist-turned designer Eesha Amiin and Chitrangda look ready to party.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
