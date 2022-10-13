Mrunal's MOST ROYAL Look!

Can a mere outfit make you feel powerful?

Hyderabad-based designer Swapna Anumolu believes you don't need a superhero's cape to discover your inner strength.

Her latest collection, Form And Feeling, showcased at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, is testimony to her belief that strength comes from the steel you're made of.

Designer Swapna Anumolu's belief -- that your strength comes from within you -- makes Mrunal Thakur her ideal showstopper.

Looking fierce, yet gorgeous, the actor headlined the collection in a dreamy red lehenga dotted with hand-cut 3D flowers.

Minimal makeup, a slicked back hairdo and limited jewellery made sure the lovely outfit shone.

Is red the actor's favourite colour? We'd loved her red brocade pantsuit as well!

Mishru's festive line featured party essentials in black...

And sheath dresses in white.

Both came with interesting detailing and sheer, cape-like extensions.

Another showstopping piece from the 3D collection!

But Mrunal clearly was piece de resistance, sparkling alongside the talented creator and her attractive muses.