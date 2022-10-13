News
Mrunal's MOST ROYAL Look!

Mrunal's MOST ROYAL Look!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 13, 2022 08:50 IST
Can a mere outfit make you feel powerful?

Hyderabad-based designer Swapna Anumolu believes you don't need a superhero's cape to discover your inner strength.

Her latest collection, Form And Feeling, showcased at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, is testimony to her belief that strength comes from the steel you're made of.

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinhani/Rediff.com

Designer Swapna Anumolu's belief -- that your strength comes from within you -- makes Mrunal Thakur her ideal showstopper.

Looking fierce, yet gorgeous, the actor headlined the collection in a dreamy red lehenga dotted with hand-cut 3D flowers.

 

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Minimal makeup, a slicked back hairdo and limited jewellery made sure the lovely outfit shone.

 

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Is red the actor's favourite colour? We'd loved her red brocade pantsuit as well!

 

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Mishru's festive line featured party essentials in black...

 

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

And sheath dresses in white.

Both came with interesting detailing and sheer, cape-like extensions.

 

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Another showstopping piece from the 3D collection!

 

Mrunal Thakur for Mishru at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

But Mrunal clearly was piece de resistance, sparkling alongside the talented creator and her attractive muses.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
