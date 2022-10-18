News
Backstage Magic@Fashion Week: 'Make me shine, girls!'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 18, 2022 10:20 IST
Five grand days of fashion. Back-to-back shows.

Pretty models and busy-looking celebrities gliding around in gorgeous outfits.

Perfect makeup. Hair. Accessories.

Flashy lights. Cameras. Music.

Dazzling showstoppers. Guests. Media...

It takes a village to put together a successful event like the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Yet, away from the glare of the spotlight, there are a million last minute tweaks, wardrobe fixes and finetuning that takes place before you get to see each outfit during the show.

On Day 5, a few hours before the Grand Finale, Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani went backstage to capture the madness that goes into creating that perfect runway moment.

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

B-town's most trusted hair and makeup artiste Daniel Bauer (not in the picture) paints a model's eyebrows ahead of Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's finale.

 

Backstage

Model Simran waits patiently for the makeup artiste to finish painting her lips.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

Model Nisha tries to relax while a team of experts work on her hair.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

She even manages to take a selfie, completely unfazed by the chaos around her.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty takes to the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka, who showcased her Urban Tribe festive collection.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

If Time could turn backwards, this would have been a proud day for the late actor Irrfan.

On Sunday, his son Babil Irrfan Khan -- whose sense of style is different, but as flamboyant as his father's was -- marked his runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Designer Pawan Sachdev ensures his showstopper looks just perfect on his big day!

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

A stitch in time does saves nine, especially when you are walking on the ramp! Model Aastha Ssidana quickly gets her outfit fixed.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

After covering LFW for almost over a decade, I thought I'd missed Kareena on the ramp, until I caught her looking stunning in a photo frame and staring right at my camera.

I couldn't stop clicking and realised why she is an inspiration to so many aspiring models and young women who want to make it in showbiz.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

Alicia Kaur, who loves the new FDCI x LFW venue -- the Jio World Convention Centre -- doesn't need a reason to get goofy!

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

Now, that's a rare sight -- a model who likes to do her own makeup! But I don't want to disturb Ritu Chauhan.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

For those who think modelling is all about glamour and fun, this should be a wake-up call.

It's also about hours of patient waiting.

Nisha Yadav, the inspiring lawyer turned model from Jaipur, Rajasthan, watches a video as she waits for her makeup artist to arrive.

 

Backstage at FDCI x LFW 2022

Bengaluru-based model Shimona Nath has only one brief for her team before she hits the ramp: "Make me shine, girls," she exclaims excitedly.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
