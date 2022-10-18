Backstage Magic@Fashion Week: 'Make me shine, girls!'

Five grand days of fashion. Back-to-back shows.

Pretty models and busy-looking celebrities gliding around in gorgeous outfits.

Perfect makeup. Hair. Accessories.

Flashy lights. Cameras. Music.

Dazzling showstoppers. Guests. Media...

It takes a village to put together a successful event like the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Yet, away from the glare of the spotlight, there are a million last minute tweaks, wardrobe fixes and finetuning that takes place before you get to see each outfit during the show.

On Day 5, a few hours before the Grand Finale, Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani went backstage to capture the madness that goes into creating that perfect runway moment.

B-town's most trusted hair and makeup artiste Daniel Bauer (not in the picture) paints a model's eyebrows ahead of Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's finale.

Model Simran waits patiently for the makeup artiste to finish painting her lips.

Model Nisha tries to relax while a team of experts work on her hair.

She even manages to take a selfie, completely unfazed by the chaos around her.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty takes to the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka, who showcased her Urban Tribe festive collection.

If Time could turn backwards, this would have been a proud day for the late actor Irrfan.

On Sunday, his son Babil Irrfan Khan -- whose sense of style is different, but as flamboyant as his father's was -- marked his runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Designer Pawan Sachdev ensures his showstopper looks just perfect on his big day!

A stitch in time does saves nine, especially when you are walking on the ramp! Model Aastha Ssidana quickly gets her outfit fixed.

After covering LFW for almost over a decade, I thought I'd missed Kareena on the ramp, until I caught her looking stunning in a photo frame and staring right at my camera.

I couldn't stop clicking and realised why she is an inspiration to so many aspiring models and young women who want to make it in showbiz.

Alicia Kaur, who loves the new FDCI x LFW venue -- the Jio World Convention Centre -- doesn't need a reason to get goofy!

Now, that's a rare sight -- a model who likes to do her own makeup! But I don't want to disturb Ritu Chauhan.

For those who think modelling is all about glamour and fun, this should be a wake-up call.

It's also about hours of patient waiting.

Nisha Yadav, the inspiring lawyer turned model from Jaipur, Rajasthan, watches a video as she waits for her makeup artist to arrive.

Bengaluru-based model Shimona Nath has only one brief for her team before she hits the ramp: "Make me shine, girls," she exclaims excitedly.