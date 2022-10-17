News
Are Genelia-Riteish Bollywood's CUTEST Couple?

Are Genelia-Riteish Bollywood's CUTEST Couple?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 17, 2022 15:58 IST
Ever wondered how your favourite celebrities manage to look so stunning all the time?

Apart from fashion stylists and celebrity managers, a lot of credit also goes to talented designers who keep up with the changing trends.

While designers from across the country came together to participate in the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, celebs from B-town were there as well to cheer them on.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The lovely Genelia Deshmukh, who walked the ramp for designers Varun and Nidhika, had a sweet smile on her face as she posed with hubby Riteish.

They twinned in coral-coloured Indian wear as they attended National Award-winning designer Nachiket Barve's show.

 

Director Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita were also present to cheer Barve.

 

Actor Preeti Jhangiani, who arrived with her husband, Actor-Director Parveen Dabbas, chose a layered cutout black dress.

 

Sonali Bendre looked splendid in an embellished corset top and pastel bottoms, paired beautifully with a matching floor length jacket from Nachiket Barve's summer festive collection.

 

B-Town's go-to designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a printed jacket.

 

And Riddhima Pandit turned heads in a sizzling black and gold dress.

 

A white kurta and sneakers -- Abhimanyu Dassani shows you how to look effortless for the festive season ahead.

 

Aditya Seal wore a nicely fitted black and white suit.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
