Are Genelia-Riteish Bollywood's CUTEST Couple?

Ever wondered how your favourite celebrities manage to look so stunning all the time?

Apart from fashion stylists and celebrity managers, a lot of credit also goes to talented designers who keep up with the changing trends.

While designers from across the country came together to participate in the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, celebs from B-town were there as well to cheer them on.

The lovely Genelia Deshmukh, who walked the ramp for designers Varun and Nidhika, had a sweet smile on her face as she posed with hubby Riteish.

They twinned in coral-coloured Indian wear as they attended National Award-winning designer Nachiket Barve's show.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita were also present to cheer Barve.

Actor Preeti Jhangiani, who arrived with her husband, Actor-Director Parveen Dabbas, chose a layered cutout black dress.

Sonali Bendre looked splendid in an embellished corset top and pastel bottoms, paired beautifully with a matching floor length jacket from Nachiket Barve's summer festive collection.

B-Town's go-to designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a printed jacket.

And Riddhima Pandit turned heads in a sizzling black and gold dress.

A white kurta and sneakers -- Abhimanyu Dassani shows you how to look effortless for the festive season ahead.

Aditya Seal wore a nicely fitted black and white suit.