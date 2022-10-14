'Kareena Ma'am Is My Favourite'

If there is anyone who knows how to deal with pushy paparazzi and celebrity tantrums, it is the security personnel who protect them.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap reports from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Sandeep Kumar Kharb, extreme right, escorts Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sandeep Kumar Kharb/Instagram

He is not an actor. Or a politician. Or a sportsperson.

But Sandeep Kumar Kharb is busy man.

The Delhi-based professional has, for the past 22 years, been providing security to some of the top celebrities, entrepreneurs and sports personalities in the country.

IMAGE: Sandeep with Ranveer Singh after the star walked for Designer Manish Arora at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2017.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap caught up with Sandeep, the owner and head of security at Kharb Security -- a company he started in 1999 -- at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

"In this profession, it is very important to have patience," he says, as he describes the challenges he faces when handling a team of over 110 professionals, including trained gatekeepers/bouncers, and security personnel who protect the celebrity guests.

His job is to ensure smooth functioning of the five-day fashion event and prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

When he is working around celebrities day in and day out, isn't it natural for his folks to request for an autograph, a selfie or a candid moment?

How does Sandeep deal with these requests from friends and acquaintances?

"My family knows my job is challenging," he smiles.

Sandeep -- who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut; politicians like Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh; and celebrities like Nita Ambani -- confesses that managing well-known people comes with its fair share of risks, challenges and tantrums.

But there are a few celebrities who, he feels, are extremely professional.

"Amitji is a baadshah aadmi...

"I like Ranveer Singh...

"But Kareena ma'am is my favourite," confesses Sandeep as he recollects some of his most memorable celebrity encounters.