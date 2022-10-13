The Worst Date I've Been On

You'll remember Shimona Nath from Rahul Mishra's FDCI India Couture Week show. She had her 'cat woman moment' (external link) in a sheer bodysuit sprayed with sequins and gold.

The Bengaluru-based model has worked with India's top designers from Manish Malhotra, Pankaj and Nidhi to Rajesh Pratap and Tarun Tahiliani.

Gone are the days when she sported a close buzz, now she wears her hair in an adorable bob.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap chats up with her at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week to understand her fashion choices, how she deals with trolls and body shaming, and why she totally adores Ranveer Singh.



Photograph: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shimona has been trolled on social media for her weight and height.

Have you been body shamed?

I am super petite and have been really skinny my entire life. In modelling, that's not a problem. But there are several times where one requires models with fuller bodies.

I have been body shamed and have received subtle comments from people.

At the end of the day, I remind myself I got this far despite how I look.

Confidence is my key and I choose not to give much thought to trolls.

How would you describe your personal sense of style?

I like to keep things as simple and as classy as possible.

I don't overdress. I don't try too many colours.

I just stick to black, white and neutral shades.

My personal style is minimal and chic.

IMAGE: Shimz, as she likes to be called, in one of her favourite colours -- white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shimona Nath/Instagram

A fashion mantra you follow.

Always be comfortable.

How is the style spectrum changing?

The fashion industry offers people to so many different ideas about how they should look or feel.

It's not just about what people wear; it's also about how the clothes are presented on the ramp and how they are styled differently for every person out there.

Nowadays, there's a lot of inclusivity. Designers are going all out to show you how to be fashionable even when you are going to the supermarket.

The idea is to make people think fashion, while also making them feel confident.

IMAGE: Beneath the makeup and behind the smile, she is just a regular girl-next-door.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shimona Nath/Instagram

What's the funniest direction you ever received from a photographer during a shoot?

As a model I'm supposed to know what to do, but once a photographer asked me to not look so petite. That was quite funny, I thought.

But I have learnt to never take things to heart.

Off the ramp, what do you like to do?

I'm into my pets.

I do not like to party. I just want to be home, cuddle with my dogs and cats and read books.

I don't have much of a social life.

IMAGE: Which look do you prefer? Shimona with a close buzz cut or the bob?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shimona Nath/Instagram

A bad dating experience you remember.

There was a particular date I went on where the man was full of himself.

He just kept talking about every single achievement in his life.

I didn't get a moment to speak.

I don't think he would even remember my name. That was such a turn-off for me.

A celeb you stalk on Instagram.

My ultimate inspiration is Bella Hadid.

I try to dress and look like her as much as I can; not to copy, but to embody her essence.

I keenly follow what she does, where she's headed, her fashion, the hairstyles she tries to pull off... I want to know everything about her.

The most fashionable celebrity in India right now.

I love Ranveer Singh.

I like people who don't stick to rules like men can't wear pink or prints.

In that sense, Ranveer goes out of the box every single time.