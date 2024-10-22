The FABULOUS Life of Shalini Passi

In its new season, the Bollywood Wives are joined by the Fabulous Lives!

Yes, it's titled Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives, and we have new faces joining the original cast of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh.

Shalini Passi is the latest addition along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha, and she has got everyone talking on social media, thanks to her quirky personality.

Just how Fabulous is she in real life? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Born and raised in Delhi, Shalini is an art collector and connoisseur along with being a philanthropist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

She's a former state-level gymnast who loves music, singing, painting, archery and scuba diving.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Here's Shalini with the famous Serbian conceptual artist and performer Marina Abramović in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Looking gorgeous in blue while exploring the Thiksay monastery in Ladakh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of the Pasco Group, a Rs 2,690 crore (Rs 26.90 billion) company, according to DNA. They live in a luxurious 20,000-square-foot mansion in Delhi, which is shaped like a boomerang and is filled with expensive, rare artwork from around the globe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Also a fashion enthusiast, Shalini is often spotted making grand appearances at events in her couture outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Shalini attends the most star-studded art event, Serpentine Summer Party in London, looking like a vision in her designer white gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Enjoying summers in snow-clad Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Shalini says orange is the new pink as she stuns in a custom Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation for a wedding in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Raising the temperature in Monte Carlo.

Shalini runs a digital platform called MASH and also heads the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, both of which, aim to encourage local artists from India.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com