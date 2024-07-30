News
Khushi-Vedang Are So Adorable Together

Khushi-Vedang Are So Adorable Together

By REDIFF STYLE
July 30, 2024 15:06 IST
Rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have the sweetest chemistry. 

The duo, who walked for Designer Gaurav Gupta at the Hyundai India Couture Week, looked so natural and effortless together, especially when Vedang drew Khushi into a cute side hug.

The collection, Arunodaya, 'signified the early dawn, symbolising hope, renewal and infinite possibilities'. 

Playing with hues like 'white, ivory, comet blue, petal pink, mauve, slate, sand and lava', the outfits served as a mood board for the modern bride who enjoys subtle designs that sparkle and shine.

IMAGE: Though they wore contrasting colours, Khushi and Vedang complemented each other beautifully. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: While his designs took the traditional path, Gaurav himself went ultra-modern; check out the gloves and funky sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: The dulhan is here and her bridal party is not far behind. 

 

IMAGE: The flowy sharara pants added a fluid feel to the fitted silhouette. 

 

IMAGE: Dupattas are making way for capes. 

 

IMAGE: The ribbed corset gives off warrior princess vibes. 

 

IMAGE: Nothing inauspicious about all black. 

 

IMAGE: Quite a fun way to style a sari, isn't it?

 

