Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?

The queen of the ramp Malaika Arora is back, this time with Rakul Khanna for company.

The duo made quite the showstopping couple!

Rahul was dapper in black while Malaika sizzled in an embellished silhouette as they graced the ramp for Siddartha Tytler at the Hyundai India Couture Week.

IMAGE: Malaika shows you why black is such a sexy colour.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Did your heart skip a beat seeing the handsome Rahul?

IMAGE: Aptly named Caligula's Feast, the collection was a celebration of opulence and indulgence.

IMAGE: It was literally a table set for kings and queens, with each one dressed to rule.

IMAGE: This was the most naked dress of the season.

IMAGE: Men in dupattas is a trend that's waiting to be unleashed.

IMAGE: The colour palette comprised 'jewel tones like ruby, emerald and royal blue, accentuated with gold and gunmetal'.

IMAGE: Malaika and Rahul look fab together.

IMAGE: An elated Siddartha joined his showstoppers on stage.