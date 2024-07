Sonakshi Sinha doesn't need a reason to show up looking romantic.

The newly married actor turned muse for Designer Dolly J as she twinkled on the Hyundai Couture Week ramp.

Wrapped in a shimmering fabric with a tulle veil that doubled up as a pallu, she stole the show in a modern rendition of the sari.

The collection, titled La Vie En Rose, unfolded like the petals of the sweet-smelling flower and featured graceful creations in chiffon and silk organza.