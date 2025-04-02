'My Husband Chats With Random Women At Night'

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur offers advice on how to deal with conflicts in marital relationships.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy kaboompics/Pexels

Does your husband ignore you and your needs and desires?

Do you suspect that your partner is having an affair?

How do you tell your partner that you're feeling neglected or sidelined?

'Choose a calm and private moment to talk to your husband. Avoid using a tone that sounds like you are blaming him,' advises rediffGURU Upneet Kaur while counselling a married woman who believes her husband maybe having an affair.

Anonymous: Hello Dr Kaur. My husband chats with random women online at night.

We have been married for five years and have a two-year-old daughter who sleeps next to us.

t is embarrassing and I have caught him secretly checking out women on dating apps and social media.

I don't know if he is casually browsing, dating or having an affair outside of our marriage.

When I walk into the room, he will switch off his screen and pretend to sleep or work on something important and change the topic immediately.

Ours is an arranged marriage.

How do I discuss this nicely without offending him? Please help.

Hello Ma'am. It's completely understandable that you're feeling concerned, embarrassed and unsure about how to approach this situation.

As a relationship counsellor, I'd suggest that you choose a calm and private moment to talk to your husband. Avoid using a tone that sounds like you are blaming him.

Start expressing your feelings and concerns.

You could say, 'Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something that's been bothering me. I've noticed that you're often on your phone at night and I feel uncomfortable not knowing what's going on. Can we talk about what's going on and why you're doing this?'

In this way, you may be able to have a more open and honest discussion about what's going on and work together to find a resolution that strengthens your relationship.

Take care!

