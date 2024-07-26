Jacqueline Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black

There's a reason why fashion and Jacqueline Fernandes are besties.

As Designer Isha Jajodia's showstopper and muse, she looked like a fairytale princess as she walked the ramp at the on-going Hyundai India Couture Week.

The collection, titled Art Of Eternity, was 'inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks'.

IMAGE: A exquisite sheer cape -- which could easily be used as a veil as well -- offered the perfect backdrop for Jacqueline's beaded black gown.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: She chose to accessorise it with a statement diamond necklace.

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was all smiles as she strode the ramp in a cream ghagra choli.

IMAGE: The designer was inspired by shades of pastel.

IMAGE: Here's an outfit that can easily make it to the red carpet -- a modern version of the sari that features a slit skirt and a cape.

IMAGE: Red, the traditional bridal colour, made an appearance on the ramp as well.

IMAGE: Meet Isha Jajodia, the designer behind Jacqueline's stunning outfit.