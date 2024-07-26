News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Jacqueline Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black

Jacqueline Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black

By REDIFF STYLE
July 26, 2024 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There's a reason why fashion and Jacqueline Fernandes are besties.

As Designer Isha Jajodia's showstopper and muse, she looked like a fairytale princess as she walked the ramp at the on-going Hyundai India Couture Week. 

The collection, titled Art Of Eternity, was 'inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks'.   

IMAGE: A exquisite sheer cape -- which could easily be used as a veil as well -- offered the perfect backdrop for Jacqueline's beaded black gown. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She chose to accessorise it with a statement diamond necklace.

 

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was all smiles as she strode the ramp in a cream ghagra choli

 

IMAGE: The designer was inspired by shades of pastel.

 

IMAGE: Here's an outfit that can easily make it to the red carpet -- a modern version of the sari that features a slit skirt and a cape.

 

IMAGE: Red, the traditional bridal colour, made an appearance on the ramp as well.

 

IMAGE: Meet Isha Jajodia, the designer behind Jacqueline's stunning outfit. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Gayatri Makes You Want To Smile Back
Why Gayatri Makes You Want To Smile Back
Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound
Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound
Super Adorable Shraddha
Super Adorable Shraddha
It's time for this war to end, Harris tells Netanyahu
It's time for this war to end, Harris tells Netanyahu
'BTech From IIT-K. Yet To Get A Job'
'BTech From IIT-K. Yet To Get A Job'
'They Sacrificed Their Lives For Our Tomorrow'
'They Sacrificed Their Lives For Our Tomorrow'
'Crazy' Opening Ceremony To Kick-off Paris Olympics
'Crazy' Opening Ceremony To Kick-off Paris Olympics

More like this

Wamiqa's Princess Moment

Wamiqa's Princess Moment

Oh-So-Cute Hruta!

Oh-So-Cute Hruta!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances