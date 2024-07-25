Wamiqa's Princess Moment

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's opening show at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week featured Taha Shah Badussha and Wamiqa Gabbi as their royal showstoppers.

Wamiqa walked in against a haveli-inspired backdrop, wearing an ivory lehenga with resham embroidery, pearls and crystals.

Taha stole hearts in an 'olive silk tissue kurta sparkling with crystal encrusted flying birds'.

For the closing act, the Khufiya actor chose a red silhouette with gota patti work, while Taha looked like a character straight out of the Mahabharat in a white dhoti.

Through their collection, the designers hoped to 'celebrate the spirit of love between modern couples'.