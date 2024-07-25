News
Wamiqa's Princess Moment

Wamiqa's Princess Moment

By REDIFF STYLE
July 25, 2024 14:50 IST
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's opening show at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week featured Taha Shah Badussha and Wamiqa Gabbi as their royal showstoppers.

Wamiqa walked in against a haveli-inspired backdrop, wearing an ivory lehenga with resham embroidery, pearls and crystals.

Taha stole hearts in an 'olive silk tissue kurta sparkling with crystal encrusted flying birds'.

For the closing act, the Khufiya actor chose a red silhouette with gota patti work, while Taha looked like a character straight out of the Mahabharat in a white dhoti.

Through their collection, the designers hoped to 'celebrate the spirit of love between modern couples'. 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REDIFF STYLE
