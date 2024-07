Preppy but laidback.

Glam yet utterly chill.

Avika Gor -- the ultimate fan of pink lips -- has been delivering cool-girl style moments lately.

The Bloody Ishq actor has been winning hearts, one zabardast look at a time.

IMAGE: The khoobsurat kanya makes sure her cool frames add a touch of fun to her off-duty cream dress.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

IMAGE: One can't go wrong with a cropped top especially when it's teamed with loose, flowy pants.

IMAGE: Fans of metallic shades, look no further. Avika's post party morning outfit is effortlessly chic.

IMAGE: When you snazz up a swimsuit...

IMAGE: The actor s trendy in a neon yellow pantsuit and purple lips.

IMAGE: Those sleeves are definitely inspired by Princess Jasmine.

IMAGE: Isn't the monsoon season the best time to embrace the colourful tie-dye style?