The Girl Who Got Proposed To On Live TV

Karishma Kotak is having a serious main character moment!

The British-Indian stunner first turned heads as a calendar queen, then with her appearance on Bigg Boss 6, and more recently as a post-match cricket presenter for the World Championship of Legends. She has also hosted the IPL's Extraaa Innings show.

Post the end of the WPL, she asked its owner Harshit Tomar a pretty regular question: How was he going to celebrate its conclusion?

The answer left her, and much of the watching audience, gobsmacked. He said, on live TV, that he would propose to her before patting her on the back and walking away!

Though caught off guard for a moment, she quickly reverted back to the professional that she is.

Here's a look at her well-appointed style, both on and off the field.

IMAGE: Purple elegance? Delivered. Karishma clearly knows her assignment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Karishma Kotak/Instagram

IMAGE: Soaking up the sun in her formal shirt dress.

IMAGE: When the dramatic neckline dress is fire and the stare is lethal.

mocha mousse luxe loungecore like a queen. IMAGE: Servingluxe loungecore like a queen.

IMAGE: Now, that's how you showcase Indo-Western fusion.

IMAGE: Bouncy hair, casual cool flair.

IMAGE: Statement making dresses and absolute command —that's Karishma’s on-field DNA.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES