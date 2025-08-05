HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahsaas Looks Fun-tastic!

August 05, 2025 10:45 IST

Ahsaas Channa is ringing in her birthday on August 5 in style but her fashion moments deserve a celebration of their own.

From her days as a child actor to her evolution as a digital star and fashionista, she brings a vibrant Gen-Z energy to every look.

Her wardrobe reflects her personality -- playful yet always camera-ready.

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa stuns in a purple silk gown worn with a beautifully embroidered vest, reminding us of Madhuri Dixit's iconic costume from Hum Apke Hai KaunAll Photographs: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: This textured, belted dress gets a high fashion upgrade with her cool-girl confidence.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: That's a total princess moment in this dreamy sari gown with its embellished corset.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: The soft glam edit -- dot bindi, glossy lips and effortless grace.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE:  Her chic white outfit gets elevated with a dose of bling.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Soft lustrous waves and dewy makeup; Ahsaas brings the Elle Woods (Legally Blonde) charm to the gram with her pink sequinned dress.

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Festive-ready, desi girl vibes.

Ahsaas Channa

