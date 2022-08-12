Kareena's STUNNING Desi Girl Vibes!

This week was high on style with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur giving us major festive goals.

Tara Sutaria was the ultimate boss babe, Gabriella Demetriades wowed in black and Mithila Palkar channelled her inner beach girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devnaagiri/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers the wow factor in this beautiful blue ensemble. She keeps her make-up minimal and slips into a pair of pale blue mojris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt continues her love affair with loose silhouettes. She opts for a velvet blue kaftan with bell sleeves and dresses it up with a black bindi and metallic jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is every inch a fashionista in floral brown anarkali. She ditches her earrings in favour of an exquisite choker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabrielle Demetriades/Instagram

Gabrielle Demetriades shows off her curves in a glamorous gown. Don't the swept-back hair, thigh-slit and black heels make her look gorgeous?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria aces the boss babe style. She goes bold in high-waist pants, matching jacket, embellished bustier and black boots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar's flowery bikini is a refreshing departure from the regular monochromatic bathing suits. She completes the look with curls and a pair of sunglasses.