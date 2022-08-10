News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aww! Isn't Helly Shah CUTE?

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 10, 2022 16:34 IST
She's petite, cute and the telly loves her.

Now, Helly Shah is wooing the big screen with her film, Kaya Palat, whose poster she unveiled at Cannes in May.

Fairytale gowns and pantsuits dominated her appearance there.  

But her real-life style leans towards casual, easy-breezy silhouettes that have the perfect hint of glamour.  

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

The actress looks lovely in a cutout purple dress.

When she's not showcasing her acting chops on the small screen, Helly loves to dress up. 

Her school-girl charm is intact in each of these off-duty looks.

 

 

Mini skirts have been her constant and she loves flaunting her toned abs. 

Helly strikes the perfect balance between playful and formal in a tweed cropped top and shorts. 

 

 

She brings in a touch of the sexy in this sheer top and denims. 

 

 

The actress gives her weekend dressing an edgy spin by adding an off-white ab-baring top. 

 

 

Helly demonstrated laidback fashion in an oversized pink shirt worn over a matching top, black denim pants and beige heels. 

 

 

Since the dress has a deep neck, Helly has matched it with a black top for a monochromatic feel.  

 

 

Her traditional outfit is also very cool -- the blue sharara and printed dupatta make the floral kurta work.  

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
