Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...

All you need is one great accessory to make your Raksha Bandhan outfit stand out. And these celebs show you just how you can do that.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Draw attention to your lovely sari by pairing it with stunning earrings like Pooja Hegde. It's perfect if you're a fan of minimalistic fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

A bindi goes a long way, especially if it's a contrasting one like Tara Sutaria's.

The actress teams her gold salwar set with a contrasting red dupatta and metallic jewellery.

Instead of stacking up similar bangles and bracelets, she plays around with different styles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Less is definitely more and pairing your outfit with no necklace or minimal accessories seems to be the trend.

However, you can, like Genelia Deshmukh, always make a striking statement with an intricate necklace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Extravagant jewellery is out and simplicity is in.

Swap your heavy gold kada for a simple brass, seashell-studded bracelet and matching hoops like Ananya Panday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Feeling a little extra festive? You can accessorise your look with gold bangles, alternated with glass bangles in the colour of your outfit.

Add a dainty maang tikka for a distinctive touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vvani Vats/Instagram

Diamonds are a woman's best friend, but pearls are not far behind. A good pearl set is a great investment and brings an elegant charm to any outfit.

Mouni Roy looks pretty in a pink sari and embellished blouse. She rounds off the look with pearl earrings and yellow nails.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Glittery bindis are in vogue. It's a great way to sparkle, especially if you're wearing an outfit without shimmer.

Mira Kapoor accessorises her light onion pink anarkali with festive earrings and a shiny bindi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

If you're wearing a kurta with elaborate work on the neck, avoid a necklace or choker.

Instead, opt for lovely chandbaalis like the ones Deepika Padukone is wearing.

Style your hair away from your face to let the beautiful earrings shine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Whatever you wear, make sure your best accessory, your smile, is always intact. It's the most precious thing you can ever gift your brother.