Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 10, 2022 11:40 IST
All you need is one great accessory to make your Raksha Bandhan outfit stand out. And these celebs show you just how you can do that.   

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Draw attention to your lovely sari by pairing it with stunning earrings like Pooja Hegde. It's perfect if you're a fan of minimalistic fashion.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

A bindi goes a long way, especially if it's a contrasting one like Tara Sutaria's. 
The actress teams her gold salwar set with a contrasting red dupatta and metallic jewellery. 
Instead of stacking up similar bangles and bracelets, she plays around with different styles. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Less is definitely more and pairing your outfit with no necklace or minimal accessories seems to be the trend. 
However, you can, like Genelia Deshmukh, always make a striking statement with an intricate necklace. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Extravagant jewellery is out and simplicity is in.
Swap your heavy gold kada for a simple brass, seashell-studded bracelet and matching hoops like Ananya Panday.   

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Feeling a little extra festive? You can accessorise your look with gold bangles, alternated with glass bangles in the colour of your outfit. 
Add a dainty maang tikka for a distinctive touch. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vvani Vats/Instagram

Diamonds are a woman's best friend, but pearls are not far behind. A good pearl set is a great investment and brings an elegant charm to any outfit. 
Mouni Roy looks pretty in a pink sari and embellished blouse. She rounds off the look with pearl earrings and yellow nails. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Glittery bindis are in vogue. It's a great way to sparkle, especially if you're wearing an outfit without shimmer. 
Mira Kapoor accessorises her light onion pink anarkali with festive earrings and a shiny bindi

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

If you're wearing a kurta with elaborate work on the neck, avoid a necklace or choker. 
Instead, opt for lovely chandbaalis like the ones Deepika Padukone is wearing.
Style your hair away from your face to let the beautiful earrings shine.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Whatever you wear, make sure your best accessory, your smile, is always intact. It's the most precious thing you can ever gift your brother. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
