News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Janhvi, Ananya, Alia's BOLD Sari Blouses

Janhvi, Ananya, Alia's BOLD Sari Blouses

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 11, 2022 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Out with the classic choli; in with bold styles that will make your jaw drop.

It's cool to pair saris with jackets and fitting T-shirts.

The season also marks the revival of matching, printed blouses. 

Halter-necks are making their way down runways as well.  

The motto is simple: Go bold or go home. 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Red hot! Ananya Panday turns up the heat in a hand-embroidered Arpita Mehta sari and front-open blouse. 
It goes well with a dainty necklace or choker.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Remember Deepika Padukone's white bustier with pearls and crystals designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla?
It matched her ethereal sari perfectly and made her look so divine.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Tarun Tahiliani raised the bar by dressing his model in an embellished sari and a cropped jacket with a high collar.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's infinity blouse by Manish Malhotra reigns supreme. It's sexy, trendy and ridiculously chic. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Matching the blouse to the exact shade of the sari was the norm for years, until women decided to experiment with contrasting shades and clashing prints. 
However, they are now returning to the same colour family as far as blouses are concerned. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Can't find a blouse to match your sari? Adopt Aahana Kumra's trick and team it with a fitted top. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Chevron prints return to the ramp along with sequinned jackets for the party look. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur rocks a fringed asymmetrical blouse with a teal blue sari.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI /Instagram

A model showcases an embroidered halter-neck blouse and an embellished strap on the FDCI ramp. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya Glows, Katrina Dazzles
Ananya Glows, Katrina Dazzles
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
Don't Miss! Trendy Make-up Tips
Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?
Malaika or Sara: Who's the HOTTEST Showstopper?
Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India
Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India
J-K army camp attacked; 2 terrorists, 3 soldiers dead
J-K army camp attacked; 2 terrorists, 3 soldiers dead
Welfare schemes and freebies are not the same, says SC
Welfare schemes and freebies are not the same, says SC
'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life'
'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life'

More like this

Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...

Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...

Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style

Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances