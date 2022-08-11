Janhvi, Ananya, Alia's BOLD Sari Blouses

Out with the classic choli; in with bold styles that will make your jaw drop.

It's cool to pair saris with jackets and fitting T-shirts.

The season also marks the revival of matching, printed blouses.

Halter-necks are making their way down runways as well.

The motto is simple: Go bold or go home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Red hot! Ananya Panday turns up the heat in a hand-embroidered Arpita Mehta sari and front-open blouse.

It goes well with a dainty necklace or choker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Remember Deepika Padukone's white bustier with pearls and crystals designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla?

It matched her ethereal sari perfectly and made her look so divine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Tarun Tahiliani raised the bar by dressing his model in an embellished sari and a cropped jacket with a high collar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's infinity blouse by Manish Malhotra reigns supreme. It's sexy, trendy and ridiculously chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Matching the blouse to the exact shade of the sari was the norm for years, until women decided to experiment with contrasting shades and clashing prints.

However, they are now returning to the same colour family as far as blouses are concerned.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Can't find a blouse to match your sari? Adopt Aahana Kumra's trick and team it with a fitted top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Chevron prints return to the ramp along with sequinned jackets for the party look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur rocks a fringed asymmetrical blouse with a teal blue sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI /Instagram

A model showcases an embroidered halter-neck blouse and an embellished strap on the FDCI ramp.