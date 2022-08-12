News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Fun And Flirty, The Niti Taylor Way

Fun And Flirty, The Niti Taylor Way

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 12, 2022 09:15 IST
Niti Taylor is cute. And is her sense of style.

The actress, who is part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, knows how to deliver an extra dose of oomph in her super-pretty outfits. 

 
IMAGE: Layering does not need to be boring, even if you are playing around with neutral shades. 
Niti lets her white dress peek through and completes her holiday-ready look with an oversized checked blazer, beige heels and a tan belt. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Take style tips from her on how to effortlessly incorporate lilac into your wardrobe. 
Niti teams her dhoti-style pants with a sleeveless top and matching heels. 
The white-rimmed sunglasses are really classy, but the beige bag does nothing to elevate the outfit. 

 

 
IMAGE: Niti makes a statement in a happy, bright one-shoulder dress. 
The orange dress is an instant mood-lifter and the messy hair looks so good. 

 

 
IMAGE: The actress looking fab in a white cropped top and lilac skirt. 
She gave it a super-cute feel with her hair worn in soft curls and pink lipstick.  

 

 
IMAGE: Niti's wow-worthy shirt is paired to perfection with beige pants. 
 

 
IMAGE: The actress fuses glam with a flirty beach style in these floral separates. The frilled, strappy top and matching printed skirt are utterly gorgeous. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...
