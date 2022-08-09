Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in just about everything -- from bright maxis to graceful Indian wear.
Take a look at some of her best style moments so far.
The actress makes a splash in a casual maxi.
The metal earrings and tousled, side-swept open tresses complete her laid-back look.
White is Keerthy's favourite colour and she glows in this Anita Dongre three-piece ensemble covered with exquisite motifs.
Her orange maxi is bright and fun.
The white shoes and mini sling bag are a nice touch.
Keerthy shows you a fun way to wear red.
She glams it up with vivid lips and a matching hairband.
Keerthy embraces her desi side in an embellished chiffon sari and an elaborate choker.
Now, that's a festive way to wear co-ord: Pair a multi-coloured kurta with matching palazzos, sunglasses and mojris.
There's no way people won't notice you.
The printed ruffled sari, equal parts chic and comfy, works well for intimate get-togethers.
Keerthy styles it with metallic jewellery.