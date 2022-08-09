News
Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style

Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 09, 2022 15:17 IST
Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in just about everything -- from bright maxis to graceful Indian wear. 

Take a look at some of her best style moments so far.

The actress makes a splash in a casual maxi. 
The metal earrings and tousled, side-swept open tresses complete her laid-back look.   

 

White is Keerthy's favourite colour and she glows in this Anita Dongre three-piece ensemble covered with exquisite motifs. 

 

Her orange maxi is bright and fun. 
The white shoes and mini sling bag are a nice touch. 

 

Keerthy shows you a fun way to wear red. 
She glams it up with vivid lips and a matching hairband. 

 

Keerthy embraces her desi side in an embellished chiffon sari and an elaborate choker.   

 

Now, that's a festive way to wear co-ord: Pair a multi-coloured kurta with matching palazzos, sunglasses and mojris
There's no way people won't notice you. 

 

The printed ruffled sari, equal parts chic and comfy, works well for intimate get-togethers. 
Keerthy styles it with metallic jewellery. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
