Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in just about everything -- from bright maxis to graceful Indian wear.

Take a look at some of her best style moments so far.

The actress makes a splash in a casual maxi.

The metal earrings and tousled, side-swept open tresses complete her laid-back look.

White is Keerthy's favourite colour and she glows in this Anita Dongre three-piece ensemble covered with exquisite motifs.

Her orange maxi is bright and fun.

The white shoes and mini sling bag are a nice touch.

Keerthy shows you a fun way to wear red.

She glams it up with vivid lips and a matching hairband.

Keerthy embraces her desi side in an embellished chiffon sari and an elaborate choker.

Now, that's a festive way to wear co-ord: Pair a multi-coloured kurta with matching palazzos, sunglasses and mojris.

There's no way people won't notice you.

The printed ruffled sari, equal parts chic and comfy, works well for intimate get-togethers.

Keerthy styles it with metallic jewellery.



