Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India

Just like every year, the 78th Cannes Film festival was nothing short of a fashion fairytale.

With time, India's presence at this global platform has increased, allowing more international exposure of our indigenous handloom, handicraft and art.

Most Indian celebrities showed up in gorgeous ensembles created by Indian designers.

From gorgeous gowns to sleek suits, each of these outfits were a unique expression of style and artistry.



Janhvi Kapoor looked breathtaking in a mint green backless gown, complete with a cascading train and layered jewels.

A closer look at the beautiful traditional jade and jadau Indian ornaments from Golecha's Jewels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna /Instagram

Designer: Abhishek Sharma

Nitibha Kaul went full high fashion mode with a sensational gown that showcased fabulous 3D embellishments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Label: Reik Studio

Masoom Minawala's elegant gown was inspired by 20th-century French fashion. Its hand-beaded embroidery, featuring delicate micro pearls, fine enamel roses, and shells, took over 600 hours to complete. Ami Patel curated the look and teamed it with exquisite jewellery from Tanishq Middle East.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reik Studio/Instagram



IMAGE: Karan Johar paid tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal by wearing a piece from his final collection, Kaaynaat. The custom three-piece ensemble, which included a silk velvet jacket adorned with vibrant rose motifs, radiated sophistication.

Designer: Payal Singhal.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, chose a chic silk pantsuit dotted with a traditional Indian motif.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Fadnavis/Instagram

