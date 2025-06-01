HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India

Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 01, 2025 16:31 IST

x

Just like every year, the 78th Cannes Film festival was nothing short of a fashion fairytale.

With time, India's presence at this global platform has increased, allowing more international exposure of our indigenous handloom, handicraft and art.

Most Indian celebrities showed up in gorgeous ensembles created by Indian designers.

From gorgeous gowns to sleek suits, each of these outfits were a unique expression of style and artistry.

Janhvi Kapoor

Designer: Anamika Khanna
Janhvi Kapoor looked breathtaking in a mint green backless gown, complete with a cascading train and layered jewels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

A closer look at the beautiful traditional jade and jadau Indian ornaments from Golecha's Jewels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

 

Nitibha Kaul

Designer: Abhishek Sharma
Nitibha Kaul went full high fashion mode with a sensational gown that showcased fabulous 3D embellishments.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

 

Masoom Minawala

Label: Reik Studio
Masoom Minawala's elegant gown was inspired by 20th-century French fashion. Its hand-beaded embroidery, featuring delicate micro pearls, fine enamel roses, and shells, took over 600 hours to complete. Ami Patel curated the look and teamed it with exquisite jewellery from Tanishq Middle East.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Reik Studio/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

Designer: Rohit Bal
IMAGE: Karan Johar paid tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal by wearing a piece from his final collection, Kaaynaat. The custom three-piece ensemble, which included a silk velvet jacket adorned with vibrant rose motifs, radiated sophistication.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

Amruta Fadnavis

Designer: Payal Singhal.
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, chose a chic silk pantsuit dotted with a traditional Indian motif.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Fadnavis/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
Cannes 2025: Like Parul's Hair Dress?
Cannes 2025: Like Parul's Hair Dress?
Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie
Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make
Princess Vibes! Janhvi At Cannes
Princess Vibes! Janhvi At Cannes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

webstory image 2

Do You Need To Drink Milk?

webstory image 3

Lava Shark 5G Debuts At ₹7,999 In India

VIDEOS

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame1:34

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'2:45

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit1:03

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD