News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...

Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...

By REDIFF STYLE
November 05, 2024 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It’s her birthday and Khushi Kapoor is all joy and celebration, beginning with a fun midnight party.

With her model-like height, it looked like the ramp may have beckoned but Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter had other plans; she followed in the footsteps of her mother and elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, and became an actor.

Khushi’s sartorial sense is impressive as is her selfie game.

While she brought in her birthday in PJs, her top fashion moments reveal a completely different tale.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Birthday girl Khushi Kapoor -- she turns a cute 24 today -- is a bundle of joy in her striped Victoria's Secret pyjamas and an adorable crown.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi takes inspiration from the fiery red sky and dons a fiery red bikini.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: What’s not to love about a slinky sequinned dress? Nothing, says Khushi.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: She unleashes her feline side with an animal print dress and a luxe bag. Her golden 'no-makeup make-up look' adds to her beauty.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Trust Khushi to surprise you every time with her edgy picks; this time it’s lace and sequins.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Texture-on-texture, sparkles on sparkles and pulling all that off is this pretty face with her killer attitude.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Vivienne Westwood's the Orb necklace is all the rage among fashionistas and Khushi Kapoor owns it like no one's business.
With that Lady Dior bag, classic LBD and eyeliner on the fleek, this Kapoor princess is here to rule.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: This pastel corset dress -- especially with its appliques -- raises the style bar way high.

 >>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Why Is Everyone Talking About Rachel Gupta?
Why Is Everyone Talking About Rachel Gupta?
Festival demand boosts sales of 2-wheelers by 26%
Festival demand boosts sales of 2-wheelers by 26%
Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
More like this
Is Alisha Chopra 'That Girl'?
Is Alisha Chopra 'That Girl'?
Ooh La La Jennifer!
Ooh La La Jennifer!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances