Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...

It’s her birthday and Khushi Kapoor is all joy and celebration, beginning with a fun midnight party.

With her model-like height, it looked like the ramp may have beckoned but Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter had other plans; she followed in the footsteps of her mother and elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, and became an actor.

Khushi’s sartorial sense is impressive as is her selfie game.

While she brought in her birthday in PJs, her top fashion moments reveal a completely different tale.

IMAGE: Birthday girl Khushi Kapoor -- she turns a cute 24 today -- is a bundle of joy in her striped Victoria's Secret pyjamas and an adorable crown.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi takes inspiration from the fiery red sky and dons a fiery red bikini.

IMAGE: What’s not to love about a slinky sequinned dress? Nothing, says Khushi.

IMAGE: She unleashes her feline side with an animal print dress and a luxe bag. Her golden 'no-makeup make-up look' adds to her beauty.

IMAGE: Trust Khushi to surprise you every time with her edgy picks; this time it’s lace and sequins.

IMAGE: Texture-on-texture, sparkles on sparkles and pulling all that off is this pretty face with her killer attitude.

IMAGE: Vivienne Westwood's the Orb necklace is all the rage among fashionistas and Khushi Kapoor owns it like no one's business.

With that Lady Dior bag, classic LBD and eyeliner on the fleek, this Kapoor princess is here to rule.

IMAGE: This pastel corset dress -- especially with its appliques -- raises the style bar way high.

