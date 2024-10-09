How Rekha Became REKHA!

A picture of golden elegance and age-defying splendour, Rekha's fashion evolution spanning over half a century is telling of her gift to stay gorgeous day in and day out.

One of the most enigmatic personas to grace the screen, Rekha's magic and magnetism lies in her story.

Born to superstar Gemini Ganesan and actress Pushpavalli, her drama-filled journey in showbiz could fill the pages of an epic.

Her innate optimism refused to let personal or professional setbacks quash her spirit and she turned every failure turned into a triumph.

From a podgy teenager oblivious to the magnitude of the medium she was trying to make a career in to poetry in motion wielding its power to the hilt, Rekha has successfully spanned the entire spectrum.

Ever a picture of golden elegance and age defying splendour, her fashion evolution over half a century is telling of her gift to stay gorgeous day in and day out.

On her 70th birthday, we express our awe for the style icon's inspiring transformation and signature flourishes.

Gawky beginnings

Rekha's gauche impressions in her 1970 Bollywood debut, Sawan Bhadon, where she plays a coy village belle romanced by leading man Navin Nischol is in complete contrast to what, in the future, would become her snazzy diva imagery.

But the box office was kind and Destiny's Child set out to make her place in the sun.

Awkward era

Treated as a voluptuous piece of eye candy by filmmakers, Rekha's embarrassment showed in her garish attempts to mould herself like the other fashionistas of that era, be it Mumtaz, Saira Banu or Helen.

Glam girl on the rise

By the end of the 1970s, Rekha had upped her grooming game. Fit, fabulous and finally beginning to show glimpses of her own style.

An icon is born

Every major star has that one movie that becomes the definitive moment, the calling card for their entire career. Rekha's was Umrao Jaan.

Besides an ethereal National Award-winning performance, the lady takes the form of larger-than-life poetry and sartorial muse in her resplendent costumes, stunning makeup and shining aura.

Picture of romance

Whatever one's feelings about Silsila, which got talked about more for her real-on-reel triangle with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, there's no denying Rekha's glamour hits differently as she sets the benchmark for Yash Chopra's romantic vision in a love story that sees her for the dream she is.

The art of makeup

Pretty people are plenty but charisma like Rekha's makes you want to emulate the art behind it.

She's often called makeup a form of creative expression and there's nothing cosmetic about her mastery over it.

Scarlet pout!

Red lips and Rekha are forever. It's not just the hue but the red hot impact she creates... that's what we are die-hard fans of.

Eye got the power

In aankhon ki masti ke mastane hazaaron hain... she certainly does not exaggerate when she sings it.

Those impeccably hand drawn brows, glamorous use of contacts and exquisite mascara wield more power than an arsenal of weapons.

Gypsy, gaonwali or girl next door

Rekha's versatility shows in how effortlessly she becomes any character she chooses to play.

Notice her eye for detail in her onscreen wardrobe and avatars -- be it the braids, the bling or the bindi.

Just Rekha things

Oversized bindi, voluminous silhouettes or kurta-lungi nightwear, Rekha's adventurous originality is part of her volatile charm.

Sari not sorry

Kanjivarams and Benarsis, cotton and chiffon, prints and patterns, there's not a style of sari Bollywood's beloved desi girl hasn't worn; no wonder she's won over the God of six yards.

Bollywood's golden gal

Rekha not only knows her worth in gold but loves to show it off too.

Bling boom

Rekha's fondness for bling overload is evident on screen and off it. But there's not enough jewellery in the world to outshine the natural dazzle of this OG of all things gilded and gloss.

Crown princess of extravagance and edgy

All the self-professed fashionistas can't hold a candle to Rekha when she decides to don her hat of supremacy.

Queen of kitsch

Funky wigs, wild makeup, flashy outfits and truckloads of that swaggering attitude, Rekha is the A to Z of kitsch.

Timeless

She's a vibe. She's vintage. She's Rekha.

