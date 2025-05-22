HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It

By SHRISTI SAHOO
May 22, 2025 14:54 IST

Disco lips are making a comeback, and how! This throwback to the Eighties is bringing shimmery gloss and unapologetic glamour back into the spotlight.

Here's how Bollywood's stylish squad are showing off their glossy pouts.

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria rocks a glossy nude pout to go with her Eighties-inspired power suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

Alaviaa Jaaferi

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi goes bold with a brick red lipstick that has a hyper-shine finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani chooses peach-toned disco lips and a deep plum dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia is a modern-day Marilyn Monroe with mirror ball-esque pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Sauraseni Maitra

IMAGE: Sauraseni Maitra lets her high-gloss lips do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sauraseni Maitra/Instagram

 

Dayena Erappa

IMAGE: Dayena Erappa lights up the room with her shiny cherry lips. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

 

Komal Panday

IMAGE: Komal Pandey finishes her flawless makeup with a coral pink pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi is in beach babe mode. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi

