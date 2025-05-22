Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It

Disco lips are making a comeback, and how! This throwback to the Eighties is bringing shimmery gloss and unapologetic glamour back into the spotlight.

Here's how Bollywood's stylish squad are showing off their glossy pouts.

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria rocks a glossy nude pout to go with her Eighties-inspired power suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi goes bold with a brick red lipstick that has a hyper-shine finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani chooses peach-toned disco lips and a deep plum dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia is a modern-day Marilyn Monroe with mirror ball-esque pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Sauraseni Maitra lets her high-gloss lips do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sauraseni Maitra/Instagram

IMAGE: Dayena Erappa lights up the room with her shiny cherry lips. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa /Instagram

IMAGE: Komal Pandey finishes her flawless makeup with a coral pink pout. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi is in beach babe mode. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

