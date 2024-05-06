News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

By REDIFF STYLE
May 06, 2024 09:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Risky Romeo's Kriti Kharbanda, is a 'Barbie girl' in her 'cute little wonderful world'. 

'When I first came to Mumbai, I did my own hair and makeup for most red carpet events,' she reveals on Instagram. 

'With time, as I grew, my career grew, I had lesser and lesser time to play dress up. But I'm not complaining.' 

The actor -- who recently married her longtime boyfriend Pulkit Samrat -- will win your heart with her sparkling smile. 

IMAGE: Airy, whimsical, festive.... the vibrant shade of the sari is clearly the hero here.
It's just the burst of colour one needs to celebrate summer, isn't it?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If happiness were an outfit, it would be this multi-colour bikini that looks so gorgeous on Kriti.

 

IMAGE: She shows you just how not to be make co-ords look like PJs.

 

IMAGE: Kriti is the definition of classy 'white magic'.

 

IMAGE: Eclectic in blue, she punctuates the separates with beige heels.

 

IMAGE: Pottery time? All Kriti needs to enjoy the moment even more is an oversized shirt thrown over a cropped top and linen pants.

 

IMAGE: She belts out a fun, flirty tune in a lacy black cover-up as she spends a day on the beach.

 

IMAGE: Her kind of travel involves bright, neon colours and comfy denims.

 

IMAGE: Drenched in a chocolatey shade of brown, the actor soaks up the sun.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Anushka Just The Girl Who...
Isn't Anushka Just The Girl Who...
Shehnaaz, Sonal, Manushi's Fearless Beach Fashion
Shehnaaz, Sonal, Manushi's Fearless Beach Fashion
What's Aanchal's Favourite Colour?
What's Aanchal's Favourite Colour?
Another Record For Dhoni
Another Record For Dhoni
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer
Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed

More like this

Prajakta Has A Secret To Share

Prajakta Has A Secret To Share

Why Aksha Is So Adorable

Why Aksha Is So Adorable

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances