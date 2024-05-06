Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

Risky Romeo's Kriti Kharbanda, is a 'Barbie girl' in her 'cute little wonderful world'.
'When I first came to Mumbai, I did my own hair and makeup for most red carpet events,' she reveals on Instagram.
'With time, as I grew, my career grew, I had lesser and lesser time to play dress up. But I'm not complaining.'
The actor -- who recently married her longtime boyfriend Pulkit Samrat -- will win your heart with her sparkling smile.
IMAGE: Airy, whimsical, festive.... the vibrant shade of the sari is clearly the hero here.
It's just the burst of colour one needs to celebrate summer, isn't it?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
IMAGE: If happiness were an outfit, it would be this multi-colour bikini that looks so gorgeous on Kriti.
IMAGE: She shows you just how not to be make co-ords look like PJs.
IMAGE: Kriti is the definition of classy 'white magic'.
IMAGE: Eclectic in blue, she punctuates the separates with beige heels.
IMAGE: Pottery time? All Kriti needs to enjoy the moment even more is an oversized shirt thrown over a cropped top and linen pants.
IMAGE: She belts out a fun, flirty tune in a lacy black cover-up as she spends a day on the beach.
IMAGE: Her kind of travel involves bright, neon colours and comfy denims.
IMAGE: Drenched in a chocolatey shade of brown, the actor soaks up the sun.