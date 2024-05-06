Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

Risky Romeo's Kriti Kharbanda, is a 'Barbie girl' in her 'cute little wonderful world'.

'When I first came to Mumbai, I did my own hair and makeup for most red carpet events,' she reveals on Instagram.

'With time, as I grew, my career grew, I had lesser and lesser time to play dress up. But I'm not complaining.'

The actor -- who recently married her longtime boyfriend Pulkit Samrat -- will win your heart with her sparkling smile.

IMAGE: Airy, whimsical, festive.... the vibrant shade of the sari is clearly the hero here.

It's just the burst of colour one needs to celebrate summer, isn't it?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: If happiness were an outfit, it would be this multi-colour bikini that looks so gorgeous on Kriti.

IMAGE: She shows you just how not to be make co-ords look like PJs.

IMAGE: Kriti is the definition of classy 'white magic'.

IMAGE: Eclectic in blue, she punctuates the separates with beige heels.

IMAGE: Pottery time? All Kriti needs to enjoy the moment even more is an oversized shirt thrown over a cropped top and linen pants.

IMAGE: She belts out a fun, flirty tune in a lacy black cover-up as she spends a day on the beach.

IMAGE: Her kind of travel involves bright, neon colours and comfy denims.

IMAGE: Drenched in a chocolatey shade of brown, the actor soaks up the sun.