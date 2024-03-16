News
Rediff.com  » Movies » FIRST PICTURES: Kriti Weds Pulkit

FIRST PICTURES: Kriti Weds Pulkit

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 16, 2024 16:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in Gurgaon, and shared the happy pictures on social media.

'From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You,' Kriti writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The couple complemented each other perfectly in shades of pink and green.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit fell in love on the sets of their 2019 film, Pagalpanti.

Read about their love story here.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Here's wishing the couple our heartiest congratulations!

REDIFF MOVIES
How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love
Pulkit-Kriti's cute PDA on social media
'I am a very funny girl'
Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody
Javed joins Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
Achinta caught entering women's hostel, expelled
