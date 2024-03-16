FIRST PICTURES: Kriti Weds Pulkit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in Gurgaon, and shared the happy pictures on social media.

'From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You,' Kriti writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The couple complemented each other perfectly in shades of pink and green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit fell in love on the sets of their 2019 film, Pagalpanti.

Read about their love story here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Here's wishing the couple our heartiest congratulations!