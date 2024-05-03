Prajakta Has A Secret To Share

She's petite. She's fun. She's cute.

Those last two adjectives also describe Prajakta Koli's fashion choices.

A 'creator, actor and youth climate change champion' -- that's how she likes to describe herself -- is fond of androgynous silhouettes. At the same time, she insists on giving the sari the royal treatment it deserves.

This princess doesn't need jewels to look polished; all she needs to add that extra tadka to her pictures are her adorable pearly whites.

IMAGE: Ganjis don't need to be staid... Prajakta chooses one with a naughty touch.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

IMAGE: Her ajarakh sari -- love that noodle strap blouse! -- needs a ramp of its own.

IMAGE: When was the last time you paired a shirt with jeans on a holiday?

IMAGE: She rekindles the 90s girl's love for chamkeeli wraparound kurtas.

IMAGE: She shines brighter than those lights in the background in this Anita Dongre sari.

IMAGE: Prajakta wears the pants like a 'cute little boss babe'.

IMAGE: Her sharara set seems straight out of a Karan Johar flick.

IMAGE: The simple sari gets an instant update with that lovely metallic choker and statement jhumkas.