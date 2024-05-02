News
Isn't Anushka Just The Girl Who...

By REDIFF STYLE
May 02, 2024 13:59 IST
Anushka Sen is a style pari who will win you over with her cute girl fashion. 

The Dil Dosti Dilemma actor's outfits give off light, airy, bindass vibes. 

IMAGE: A funky blouse changes the vibe of this gulabi sari.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pretty in pink might be a cliche but it definitely holds true here. 

 

IMAGE: This princess chooses comfort over style and slips on a pair of sneakers under her pretty satin skirt. 

 

IMAGE: She glows in the 'subah ki dhoop' in a chirpy yellow top and happy floral skirt. 

 

IMAGE: Anushka is ready to hang with her pals. 

 

IMAGE: Be prepared for some aafat when she shows up in a salwar suit.

 

IMAGE: This girl's BFF is faux leather, not diamonds.

 

IMAGE: There's nothing like too many knots when she flaunts her toned back. 

 

IMAGE: She's effortlessly khoobsurat in yellow. 

REDIFF STYLE
