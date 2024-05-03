News
Why Aksha Is So Adorable

By REDIFF STYLE
May 03, 2024 10:32 IST
Remember Aksha Pardasany who played the cop, Dolly Sahu, in the Netflix thriller, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega?

She'll now be seen in Shreyas Talpade's Kartam Bhugtam

A 'mountain girl forever', her summer days are full of pretty, minimalistic silhouettes that are sleek, unfussy and undeniably fresh. 

IMAGE: Aksha's figure-hugging number has so many possibilities -- add on a blazer and it's perfect for the office; toss off the blazer and it's perfect for dinner or a date. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aksha Pardasany/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is there a reason to avoid black when the weather is so hot? Aksha says not!

 

IMAGE: Her lilac cropped top and breezy white skirt needed only one thing -- that smile. 

 

IMAGE: It's clearly the season for ice cream... Aksha brings in the other seasonal favourite, mango, by wearing that delicious colour. 

 

IMAGE: The actor makes a strong case for understated separates in a floral cropped top and form-fitting jeans. 

 

IMAGE: She injects a dose of sexy into summer in a strappy dress. 

 

IMAGE: And, right there, she shows you just how cool the sari can be even when the sun shines bright and hot. 

