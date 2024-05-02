Shehnaaz, Sonal, Manushi's Fearless Beach Fashion

Goa on your mind?
What with the summer heat, and the summer vacation, this beautiful beach state beckons.
But fun holidays demand fun clothes :)
Let these celebs offer you tips that will help you soak up the sun in style.
IMAGE: Mira Kapoor's white cropped top and printed pants are easy to pack and will make you look pretty chic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar's tangerine bikini top and cutout briefs are a winning choice for a day of sand and surf.
And this kind of oversized hat is the perfect option to protect you when you are out if the water.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty's oversized shirt is a brilliant cover-up from the sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram
IMAGE: A black dress is extremely versatile and something you can easily wear for a casual dinner or shack-hopping.
Shweta Tripathi teams it with a stylish choker and her 100W smile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: When you want to make a smoking hot entry on the sand or by the pool, turn to fuchsia like Manushi Chhillar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: Uff! Shehnaaz Gill's red-hot dress is bound to turn up the temperature everywhere she goes!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram
IMAGE: Come what may, don't forget to pack your basic black bikini like Sonal Chauhan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram
IMAGE: Want retro flair? Reach out for crochet wear.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram