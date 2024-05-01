What's Aanchal's Favourite Colour?

Aanchal Singgh's exciting fashion sense is bound to make you go weak in the knees.

The actor, who plays a villain in Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has got an eye for uber-cool streetwear and city-girl-chic.

Presently, though, she is living a world of 'pastels and positivity'.

IMAGE: 'Take me to the 70s era please,' says Aanchal as she embraces satin, diamonds and bold red lips.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aanchal Singgh/Instagram

IMAGE: She'll serenade you in pastels.

IMAGE: She channels her inner, fresh-faced diva in a pretty printed dress but makes it formal by throwing on a beige jacket.

IMAGE: Tan brown boots, denim jeggings, navy blue coat... this actor means business in these savvy separates.

IMAGE: She brings the brightness of the sun to earth in this yellow number.

IMAGE: Can you think of a better time to don bright, bold colours than summer?

IMAGE: She is positively radiant in lilac.