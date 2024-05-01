What's Aanchal's Favourite Colour?

Aanchal Singgh's exciting fashion sense is bound to make you go weak in the knees.
The actor, who plays a villain in Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has got an eye for uber-cool streetwear and city-girl-chic.
Presently, though, she is living a world of 'pastels and positivity'.
IMAGE: 'Take me to the 70s era please,' says Aanchal as she embraces satin, diamonds and bold red lips.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aanchal Singgh/Instagram
IMAGE: She'll serenade you in pastels.
IMAGE: She channels her inner, fresh-faced diva in a pretty printed dress but makes it formal by throwing on a beige jacket.
IMAGE: Tan brown boots, denim jeggings, navy blue coat... this actor means business in these savvy separates.
IMAGE: She brings the brightness of the sun to earth in this yellow number.
IMAGE: Can you think of a better time to don bright, bold colours than summer?
IMAGE: She is positively radiant in lilac.