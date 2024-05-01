News
What's Aanchal's Favourite Colour?

What's Aanchal's Favourite Colour?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 01, 2024 11:24 IST
Aanchal Singgh's exciting fashion sense is bound to make you go weak in the knees.

The actor, who plays a villain in Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has got an eye for uber-cool streetwear and city-girl-chic.

Presently, though, she is living a world of 'pastels and positivity'. 

IMAGE: 'Take me to the 70s era please,' says Aanchal as she embraces satin, diamonds and bold red lips. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aanchal Singgh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She'll serenade you in pastels. 

 

IMAGE: She channels her inner, fresh-faced diva in a pretty printed dress but makes it formal by throwing on a beige jacket. 

 

IMAGE: Tan brown boots, denim jeggings, navy blue coat... this actor means business in these savvy separates. 

 

IMAGE: She brings the brightness of the sun to earth in this yellow number. 

 

IMAGE: Can you think of a better time to don bright, bold colours than summer? 

 

IMAGE: She is positively radiant in lilac. 

REDIFF STYLE
