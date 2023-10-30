Isn't Elli As Teekhi As a Mirchi?

The red sari is here and it's hotter than ever!

Take a bow, Elli AvrRam for lighting up the Times Fashion Week runway in the flaming hue and delivering a timeless, seductive appeal.

It's just the head-turning look we need for Diwali.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured the magic as it unfolded on the ramp.



It's the shade of confidence as well and Elli's femme fatale vibes added chaar chand to the sexy sari.

IMAGE: The striking colour is not just associated with Valentine's Day.It's the shade of confidence as well and Elli's femme fatale vibes added chaar chand to the sexy sari.

IMAGE: Isn't your dil doing a faster dhak dhak looking at the gorgeous Elli?

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan may sing 'Barfile paani mein fire lagaoon main' in Dabanng 2's Fevicol Se song, but Elli does a pretty good job of doing that on the ramp too.

IMAGE: Yup, she knows she rules :)

IMAGE: Each model sported an interesting choli, offering the audience plenty of styles to choose from.

IMAGE: Would you dare to wear your sari like a dhoti this festive season?

IMAGE: Elli wraps up the show for Navyasa.