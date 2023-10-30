News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Elli As Teekhi As a Mirchi?

Isn't Elli As Teekhi As a Mirchi?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 30, 2023 10:54 IST
The red sari is here and it's hotter than ever! 

Take a bow, Elli AvrRam for lighting up the Times Fashion Week runway in the flaming hue and delivering a timeless, seductive appeal. 

It's just the head-turning look we need for Diwali. 

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured the magic as it unfolded on the ramp. 

IMAGE: The striking colour is not just associated with Valentine's Day.
It's the shade of confidence as well and Elli's femme fatale vibes added chaar chand to the sexy sari.  
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Isn't your dil doing a faster dhak dhak looking at the gorgeous Elli?

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan may sing 'Barfile paani mein fire lagaoon main' in Dabanng 2's Fevicol Se song, but Elli does a pretty good job of doing that on the ramp too. 

 

IMAGE: Yup, she knows she rules :)

 

IMAGE: Each model sported an interesting choli, offering the audience plenty of styles to choose from. 

 

IMAGE: Would you dare to wear your sari like a dhoti this festive season? 

 

IMAGE: Elli wraps up the show for Navyasa. 

REDIFF STYLE
