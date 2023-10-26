Palak Tiwari Sets Hearts Racing!

Fearless and fun, Palak Tiwari is always accompanied by an extra dose of glam.

She's a girl who loves colour and a touch of boldness.

From energetic prints, punchy colours and cool accessories, there's plenty of style tips that this budding actress has to offer.

IMAGE: She is a glam doll in a coral bikini.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Palak shines bright in a printed cotton sari that makes her look as tempting as a minty ice cream.

IMAGE: She's got a Lucknowi suit in every shade.

IMAGE: Proving that there are no rules in holiday fashion, she wears her white pants with a cropped bustier to the beach.

IMAGE: The black bathing suit is as versatile as the LBD and Palak will convince you carry one on your next seaside jaunt.

IMAGE: With that little hint of midriff, Palak gives off the ultimate cool-girl vibes.

IMAGE: A ruched one shoulder dress to the beach? Fun idea, grins Palak.