Magical Mrunal!

She could be the conventional looking girl next door.

And, in the very next second, a glam girl ready to party.

There's a reason why 'kudi chamkili' Mrunal Thakur is called the 'super stylish lady Ranveer Singh'.

For Mrunal Thakur is a chic chameleon, always ready to surprise.

IMAGE: Isn't she such a pretty sight in green?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: She's a lilac dream in a kurta that glimmers with silver.

IMAGE: Well plaid Mrunal! What a fun way to wear checks, cutouts and a cute frilly collar.

IMAGE: No guesses why the silk sari is the backbone of her closet.

IMAGE: Mrunal makes a strong case for florals in a pretty anarkali.

IMAGE: Her off-duty fashion involves high-waisted jeans and a fitted bodysuit in the sunshiney shade.

IMAGE: Isn't this sari exactly what you need for the festive season?

IMAGE: The Love Stories 2 actress loves getting dressed and going out and, most importantly, having fun.

IMAGE: How can one not fall in love with her breezy pink dress?