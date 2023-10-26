Magical Mrunal!

She could be the conventional looking girl next door.
And, in the very next second, a glam girl ready to party.
There's a reason why 'kudi chamkili' Mrunal Thakur is called the 'super stylish lady Ranveer Singh'.
For Mrunal Thakur is a chic chameleon, always ready to surprise.
IMAGE: Isn't she such a pretty sight in green?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
IMAGE: She's a lilac dream in a kurta that glimmers with silver.
IMAGE: Well plaid Mrunal! What a fun way to wear checks, cutouts and a cute frilly collar.
IMAGE: No guesses why the silk sari is the backbone of her closet.
IMAGE: Mrunal makes a strong case for florals in a pretty anarkali.
IMAGE: Her off-duty fashion involves high-waisted jeans and a fitted bodysuit in the sunshiney shade.
IMAGE: Isn't this sari exactly what you need for the festive season?
IMAGE: The Love Stories 2 actress loves getting dressed and going out and, most importantly, having fun.
IMAGE: How can one not fall in love with her breezy pink dress?