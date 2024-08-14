Is This Vaani's Favourite Colour?

Chocolate brown is the new black and Vaani Kapoor has been really faithful to the colour. She doesn't hesitate to sport it often, which makes one wonder if it is her favourite shade.

The Khel Khel Mein actor doesn't just wear her clothes; she styles them to perfection.

She looks stunning in both traditional and western wear and makes trends work for her.

IMAGE: Vaani is sure to garner attention in this white salwar suit wherever she goes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A ribbed figure-hugging dress that also lets her flaunt her trim pins.

IMAGE: She works the magic of chocolate brown with her tousled hair and faux fur jacket.

IMAGE: This sweetly feminine dress is sure to make it into your party mood board.

IMAGE: A refreshingly casual look.

IMAGE: You are not the only one wondering how Vaani manages to be this flawless every single time.