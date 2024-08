Payal Rajput looks for magic in every moment.

Rakshana's ACP Kiran likes to believe that she's flawed yet fabulous.

'You're the light of your own universe,' she says. 'Never dim your shine.'

IMAGE: Payal's a cool cat in animal print.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Payal Rajput/Instagram

IMAGE: It's forever spring in her wardrobe!

IMAGE: In full bloom in this layered number, she paints a pretty picture.

IMAGE: She exudes a playful vibe in stripes; a good choice no matter what season it is.

IMAGE: She has cute-in-desi formula down pat.

IMAGE: Black and white is a classic combination that will never let you down.

IMAGE: She's ready to zoom off into the sunset.