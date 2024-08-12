When Sana Wants To Have Fun...

Sana Makbul's style is seriously cute and very relatable. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 has a smile that's truly magnetic.

A slay queen, she possesses a 'strong mind, kind heart and radiant personality' that sets her apart.

The clotheshorse is undeniably chic 24*7 and has been giving monochrome her stamp of approval.

IMAGE: Sana takes colour coordination to the next level. She has been responsible for 'setting trends and breaking spells' inside the Bigg Boss house.

IMAGE: She'll give you the desi style inspiration to get through the festive season.

We absolutely love her mogra bracelet.

IMAGE: A cutie in pastels, she is the definition of effortless style.

IMAGE: This beauty shines for herself in a bright shade of orange.

IMAGE: She styles a bubblegum pink fitted dress with elegant pearls and classy stole.

IMAGE: Can you match her casual vibe?

IMAGE: Standout tie-dye swimwear like this one should definitely be a part of your wardrobe.