When Sana Wants To Have Fun...

When Sana Wants To Have Fun...

By REDIFF STYLE
August 12, 2024 08:59 IST
Sana Makbul's style is seriously cute and very relatable. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 has a smile that's truly magnetic. 

A slay queen, she possesses a 'strong mind, kind heart and radiant personality' that sets her apart. 

The clotheshorse is undeniably chic 24*7 and has been giving monochrome her stamp of approval. 

IMAGE: Sana takes colour coordination to the next level. She has been responsible for 'setting trends and breaking spells' inside the Bigg Boss house.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sana Makbul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She'll give you the desi style inspiration to get through the festive season.
We absolutely love her mogra bracelet. 

 

IMAGE: A cutie in pastels, she is the definition of effortless style. 

 

IMAGE: This beauty shines for herself in a bright shade of orange.

 

IMAGE: She styles a bubblegum pink fitted dress with elegant pearls and classy stole. 

 

IMAGE: Can you match her casual vibe? 

 

IMAGE: Standout tie-dye swimwear like this one should definitely be a part of your wardrobe. 

REDIFF STYLE
