Pretty, Perfect Meenaakshi

Pretty, Perfect Meenaakshi

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: August 12, 2024 11:29 IST
The Greatest Of All Time's Meenaakshi Chaudhary has been rocking the Tamil and Telugu film industry with her acting prowess and sense of style.

She can put a spin on boss-lady fashion, captivate your hearts in a sari and is forever ready with a smile.  

IMAGE: Meenaakshi doing what she loves best -- flaunting her million-dollar smile in a sari with a bindi, bangles and jhumkas to match.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meenaakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This is what holiday chic looks like in Meenaakshi's world. 

 

IMAGE: She is such a pretty sight in this flirty dress. 

 

IMAGE: Like a breath of fresh air, the actor brings sustainable, desi fashion to the beach. 

 

IMAGE: She sets sartorial goals even during her candid, carefree moments. 

 

IMAGE: She uses this carefully dishevelled, uber-glam look to channel the power of monochrome. 

 

IMAGE: 'Saree and I, it's a love story,' she says. 

REDIFF STYLE
