Pretty, Perfect Meenaakshi

The Greatest Of All Time's Meenaakshi Chaudhary has been rocking the Tamil and Telugu film industry with her acting prowess and sense of style.

She can put a spin on boss-lady fashion, captivate your hearts in a sari and is forever ready with a smile.

IMAGE: Meenaakshi doing what she loves best -- flaunting her million-dollar smile in a sari with a bindi, bangles and jhumkas to match.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Meenaakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: This is what holiday chic looks like in Meenaakshi's world.

IMAGE: She is such a pretty sight in this flirty dress.

IMAGE: Like a breath of fresh air, the actor brings sustainable, desi fashion to the beach.

IMAGE: She sets sartorial goals even during her candid, carefree moments.

IMAGE: She uses this carefully dishevelled, uber-glam look to channel the power of monochrome.

IMAGE: 'Saree and I, it's a love story,' she says.