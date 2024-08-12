Pretty, Perfect Meenaakshi

The Greatest Of All Time's Meenaakshi Chaudhary has been rocking the Tamil and Telugu film industry with her acting prowess and sense of style.
She can put a spin on boss-lady fashion, captivate your hearts in a sari and is forever ready with a smile.
IMAGE: Meenaakshi doing what she loves best -- flaunting her million-dollar smile in a sari with a bindi, bangles and jhumkas to match.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meenaakshi Chaudhary/Instagram
IMAGE: This is what holiday chic looks like in Meenaakshi's world.
IMAGE: She is such a pretty sight in this flirty dress.
IMAGE: Like a breath of fresh air, the actor brings sustainable, desi fashion to the beach.
IMAGE: She sets sartorial goals even during her candid, carefree moments.
IMAGE: She uses this carefully dishevelled, uber-glam look to channel the power of monochrome.
IMAGE: 'Saree and I, it's a love story,' she says.