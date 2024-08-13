Mouni's Backless Style Will Take Your Breath Away

Fashion's darling Mouni Roy enjoys taking sartorial risks.

One of her favourite styles is going backless, paving the way for sizzling H-A-W-T off-duty looks.

She loves to make a fashion statement wherever she goes and subtle sexiness is the gehna she wears even at home.

IMAGE: Mouni lets her hair rest loosely over her shoulders to elevate the aesthetics of her deep-back choli.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: All eyes are on her as she swings over Bali in a halter-neck dress.

IMAGE: The diva gives off senorita vibes in fuchsia pink.

IMAGE: Like a shining disco ball, she glows in gold, posing alongside her friend, Anisha Varma.

IMAGE: She flaunts her curves in a sari and strappy blouse that knots at the back.

IMAGE: Mouni opts for sleek minimalism in a black sari and a dori blouse.