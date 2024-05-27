Is Ritika The Girl Of Your Dreams?

Meet the 'sundar, sushil, sanskari' Ritika Nayak.

Feeling pretty is natural for the Duet and Hi Nanna actor.

Summer makes this beauty happy and the outfits she picks reflect her mood.

She also loves to add a fun, girl-next-door twist to every look.

IMAGE: She tones down the accessories and make-up as her latex separates are enough for the spotlight.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ritika Nayak/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunkissed in a shimmering cropped top

IMAGE: The actor slays it in a ribbed top and pleated mini skirt at a tea party at Lodhi Garden, New Delhi.

IMAGE: A big wow to Ritika for looking superbly on-trend in head-to-toe black.

IMAGE: A simple white dress gets taken up several notches with sequins and strategically placed cutouts.

IMAGE: She is perfection even in a regular denim jacket and track pants.