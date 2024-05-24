Preethi Badi Pretty Hain

Election X's Preethi Anju Asrani has a thing for colours.
She can set hearts aflutter in a red sari.
She is hotness overload in a jumpsuit and a bewitching beauty in white.
While in blue, she looks like a dream come true.
As she says, she's 'flower bhi aur fire bhi'.
IMAGE: Preethi favours strappy numbers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Preethi Anju Asrani/Instagram
IMAGE: The beautifully crafted blouse adds lustre to the red sari.
IMAGE: She sizzles in a rust jumpsuit.
IMAGE: Florals are her print of choice for a yacht ride.
IMAGE: She blooms like a sunflower among pretty frangipanis.
IMAGE: A bit of gold, a hint of lace can transform a white crepe sari.
IMAGE: Denims and cotton kurtas are a must-try combo in the summer.