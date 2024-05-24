News
Preethi Badi Pretty Hain

Preethi Badi Pretty Hain

By REDIFF STYLE
May 24, 2024 08:45 IST
Election X's Preethi Anju Asrani has a thing for colours.

She can set hearts aflutter in a red sari. 

She is hotness overload in a jumpsuit and a bewitching beauty in white.

While in blue, she looks like a dream come true. 

As she says, she's 'flower bhi aur fire bhi'. 

IMAGE: Preethi favours strappy numbers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Preethi Anju Asrani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The beautifully crafted blouse adds lustre to the red sari. 
 

IMAGE: She sizzles in a rust jumpsuit. 

 

IMAGE: Florals are her print of choice for a yacht ride. 

 

IMAGE: She blooms like a sunflower among pretty frangipanis. 

 

IMAGE: A bit of gold, a hint of lace can transform a white crepe sari. 

 

IMAGE: Denims and cotton kurtas are a must-try combo in the summer. 

