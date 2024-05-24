Preethi Badi Pretty Hain

Election X's Preethi Anju Asrani has a thing for colours.

She can set hearts aflutter in a red sari.

She is hotness overload in a jumpsuit and a bewitching beauty in white.

While in blue, she looks like a dream come true.

As she says, she's 'flower bhi aur fire bhi'.

IMAGE: Preethi favours strappy numbers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preethi Anju Asrani/Instagram

IMAGE: The beautifully crafted blouse adds lustre to the red sari.

IMAGE: She sizzles in a rust jumpsuit.

IMAGE: Florals are her print of choice for a yacht ride.

IMAGE: She blooms like a sunflower among pretty frangipanis.

IMAGE: A bit of gold, a hint of lace can transform a white crepe sari.

IMAGE: Denims and cotton kurtas are a must-try combo in the summer.