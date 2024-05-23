Yashika's Dhamakedar Style

Thanks to her ultra-glam wardrobe, va va voom style moments are a regular part of Yashika Aannand's life.

The Padikada Pakkangal actor has a sense of style you'd definitely like to flirt with.

IMAGE: Yashika ups her summer style game in a floral, strappy dress.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yashika Aannand/Instagram

IMAGE: She oozes sex appeal in that fitted number.

IMAGE: A very chic white-on-white moment.

IMAGE: She soaks up the sun in white shorts and a matching sarong.

The pink cropped top adds a nice pop of colour and makes dressing for the beach a standout affair.

IMAGE: Latex and metallics, with a hint of feathers, are always such a fun combo.

IMAGE: She gives the lace skirt an upgrade with a silvery crisscross halter-neck and golden platform heels.

IMAGE: She decks up in a sequinned sari with red lips and bold eye make-up.

IMAGE: When Yashika is not in the mood to go over-the-top, she pares down her look in ab-baring separates.