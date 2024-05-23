News
Yashika's Dhamakedar Style

By REDIFF STYLE
May 23, 2024 12:44 IST
Thanks to her ultra-glam wardrobe, va va voom style moments are a regular part of Yashika Aannand's life.

The Padikada Pakkangal actor has a sense of style you'd definitely like to flirt with. 

IMAGE: Yashika ups her summer style game in a floral, strappy dress. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Yashika Aannand/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She oozes sex appeal in that fitted number. 

 

IMAGE: A very chic white-on-white moment. 

 

IMAGE: She soaks up the sun in white shorts and a matching sarong.
The pink cropped top adds a nice pop of colour and makes dressing for the beach a standout affair. 

 

IMAGE: Latex and metallics, with a hint of feathers, are always such a fun combo. 

 

IMAGE: She gives the lace skirt an upgrade with a silvery crisscross halter-neck and golden platform heels.  

 

IMAGE: She decks up in a sequinned sari with red lips and bold eye make-up. 

 

IMAGE: When Yashika is not in the mood to go over-the-top, she pares down her look in ab-baring separates. 

