Yashika's Dhamakedar Style

Thanks to her ultra-glam wardrobe, va va voom style moments are a regular part of Yashika Aannand's life.
The Padikada Pakkangal actor has a sense of style you'd definitely like to flirt with.
IMAGE: Yashika ups her summer style game in a floral, strappy dress.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Yashika Aannand/Instagram
IMAGE: She oozes sex appeal in that fitted number.
IMAGE: A very chic white-on-white moment.
IMAGE: She soaks up the sun in white shorts and a matching sarong.
The pink cropped top adds a nice pop of colour and makes dressing for the beach a standout affair.
IMAGE: Latex and metallics, with a hint of feathers, are always such a fun combo.
IMAGE: She gives the lace skirt an upgrade with a silvery crisscross halter-neck and golden platform heels.
IMAGE: She decks up in a sequinned sari with red lips and bold eye make-up.
IMAGE: When Yashika is not in the mood to go over-the-top, she pares down her look in ab-baring separates.