News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Harbhajan to Kirsten

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Harbhajan to Kirsten

Source: PTI
June 17, 2024 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gary Kirsten

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten took up the assignment as Pakistan's head coach just before the tournament in the USA and West Indies but was left disappointed. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Monday suggested Gary Kirsten not to waste his time in Pakistan after the South African claimed that the Babar Azam-led side was plagued by disunity.

Kirsten castigated the Pakistan players for not supporting each other during their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, saying he has never experienced such toxic atmosphere in a team.

Kirsten took up the assignment as Pakistan's head coach just before the tournament in the USA and West Indies but was left disappointed as the side made a first round exit after losing to newcomers USA and India.

 

Harbhajan, in jest, asked Kirsten to take back the coaching role with the Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup under him.

"Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach, Mentor, Honest and very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team  ..  our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten," Harbhajan posted on 'X'.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to replace Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Haven't thought about quitting Pak captaincy: Babar
Haven't thought about quitting Pak captaincy: Babar
Who India Will Face In Super 8s
Who India Will Face In Super 8s
Gill Slams Rumours On Being Sent Home
Gill Slams Rumours On Being Sent Home
'I'm not nervous': Priyanka finally to make poll debut
'I'm not nervous': Priyanka finally to make poll debut
Rahul vacates Wayanad for Priyanka, keeps Raebareli
Rahul vacates Wayanad for Priyanka, keeps Raebareli
Debate over 'Bharat', 'India' useless: NCERT chief
Debate over 'Bharat', 'India' useless: NCERT chief
Stimac sacked after India's exit from WC qualifiers
Stimac sacked after India's exit from WC qualifiers

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Pakistan players holiday in US after T20 WC exit

Pakistan players holiday in US after T20 WC exit

'No unity, worst I've ever seen': Kirsten slams Pak

'No unity, worst I've ever seen': Kirsten slams Pak

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances