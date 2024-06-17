Rahul picks Raebareli, vacates Wayanad for Priyanka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

Kharge was speaking to reporters after the Congress' top leadership held discussions on the issue at his residence here.

Rahul Gandhi said it was a difficult decision for him as he has an emotional connection with both Rae Bareli and Wayanad.

"The last five years as a member of Parliament from Wayanad have been a very fantastic and enjoyable experience. The people of Wayanad gave me support, energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will never forget that....

"I will continue to visit Wayanad and the promises we made to Wayanad will be fulfilled," he said.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present during the discussions.

"Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Saba seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad," Kharge said after the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs".

"I have an old relation with Rae Bareli and I am very happy that I will be representing it. This was not an easy decision, because affection is with both (Wayanad and Rae Bareli)," he said

Rahul Gandhi has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.

"I won't let the people of Wayanad feel Rahul's absence," Priyanka Gandhi said.