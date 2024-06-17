News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Stimac sacked after India's exit from WC qualifiers

Stimac sacked after India's exit from WC qualifiers

June 17, 2024 20:52 IST
IMAGE: India attends a press conference ahead of the the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying round. Photograph: AIFF Media

Following a virtual meeting on June 16th, 2024, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a change in leadership for the Senior Men's National Team.

Citing the team's disappointing performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, AIFF officials unanimously agreed to appoint a new Head Coach to guide the team forward.

 

This decision resulted in the termination of Igor Stimac's contract as Head Coach, effective immediately.  The AIFF expressed their gratitude for Stimac's service and wished him success in his future ventures.

The search for a new Head Coach is officially underway. The AIFF will likely share further details about the selection process in the coming days.

