Vincy Is Sweet, Simple And...

Vincy Is Sweet, Simple And...

By REDIFF STYLE
May 24, 2024 10:58 IST
Vincy Aloshious has expressive 'eyes that speak louder than words'. 

Winner of the Kerala State Award for Rekha, she has a nalla chiri (lovely laugh) and her wardrobe is pure magic for fans of simplicity.

When it comes to dressing up, the Marivillin Gopurangal actor has a particular favourite -- the sari. 

IMAGE: Black and gold for the win! Vincy keeps it effortlessly stylish at the Kerala State Awards. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Vincy Aloshious/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She never feels the need to conform to filmi stereotypes. 

 

IMAGE: The actor is picture perfect in purple. 

 

IMAGE: She's got an enviable collection of saris and lehengas. 

 

IMAGE: When she travels, her style is extremely pared down and relaxed. 

 

IMAGE: How gorgeous is she in this floral drape!

 

IMAGE: Vincy may not experiment but she rarely puts a fashion foot wrong. 

 

IMAGE: She is forever rocking the six-yard drape. 

REDIFF STYLE
