Vincy Is Sweet, Simple And...

Vincy Aloshious has expressive 'eyes that speak louder than words'.
Winner of the Kerala State Award for Rekha, she has a nalla chiri (lovely laugh) and her wardrobe is pure magic for fans of simplicity.
When it comes to dressing up, the Marivillin Gopurangal actor has a particular favourite -- the sari.
IMAGE: Black and gold for the win! Vincy keeps it effortlessly stylish at the Kerala State Awards.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Vincy Aloshious/Instagram
IMAGE: She never feels the need to conform to filmi stereotypes.
IMAGE: The actor is picture perfect in purple.
IMAGE: She's got an enviable collection of saris and lehengas.
IMAGE: When she travels, her style is extremely pared down and relaxed.
IMAGE: How gorgeous is she in this floral drape!
IMAGE: Vincy may not experiment but she rarely puts a fashion foot wrong.
IMAGE: She is forever rocking the six-yard drape.