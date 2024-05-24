Vincy Is Sweet, Simple And...

Vincy Aloshious has expressive 'eyes that speak louder than words'.

Winner of the Kerala State Award for Rekha, she has a nalla chiri (lovely laugh) and her wardrobe is pure magic for fans of simplicity.

When it comes to dressing up, the Marivillin Gopurangal actor has a particular favourite -- the sari.

IMAGE: Black and gold for the win! Vincy keeps it effortlessly stylish at the Kerala State Awards.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vincy Aloshious/Instagram

IMAGE: She never feels the need to conform to filmi stereotypes.

IMAGE: The actor is picture perfect in purple.

IMAGE: She's got an enviable collection of saris and lehengas.

IMAGE: When she travels, her style is extremely pared down and relaxed.

IMAGE: How gorgeous is she in this floral drape!

IMAGE: Vincy may not experiment but she rarely puts a fashion foot wrong.

IMAGE: She is forever rocking the six-yard drape.