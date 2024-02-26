Irresistible Jiya

Make way for Jiya Shankar who likes to believe that she is not perfect.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant recently made a romantic presence in the Tulsi Kumar song, Meri Zindagi.

A 'ray of sunshine' and 'a happy Indian goddess', she owns a forever summer ready wardrobe.

While she is a dream in monochrome, she also cuts a lovely figure in satin dresses.

IMAGE: With her pink satin dress, Jiya offers a romantic take on the Barbiecore trend.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Pool-party ready, she serves up a look you can adapt for Holi.

IMAGE: She likes unusual pairings -- like a formal pastel green pleated skirt with a white bustier.

IMAGE: She knows just how to ace the cutout game.

IMAGE: Shades of green...

IMAGE: Can you feel the absolute grace with which she carries this cute outfit?

IMAGE: She glimmers in fuchsia.