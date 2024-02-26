Irresistible Jiya

Make way for Jiya Shankar who likes to believe that she is not perfect.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant recently made a romantic presence in the Tulsi Kumar song, Meri Zindagi.
A 'ray of sunshine' and 'a happy Indian goddess', she owns a forever summer ready wardrobe.
While she is a dream in monochrome, she also cuts a lovely figure in satin dresses.
IMAGE: With her pink satin dress, Jiya offers a romantic take on the Barbiecore trend.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram
IMAGE: Pool-party ready, she serves up a look you can adapt for Holi.
IMAGE: She likes unusual pairings -- like a formal pastel green pleated skirt with a white bustier.
IMAGE: She knows just how to ace the cutout game.
IMAGE: Shades of green...
IMAGE: Can you feel the absolute grace with which she carries this cute outfit?
IMAGE: She glimmers in fuchsia.