News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!

Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!

By REDIFF STYLE
February 26, 2024 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Soniya Bansal is a lover of all things bright, experimental and sexy. 

The Big Boss 17 contestant has a knack for looking extremely hot and, when it comes to style, it's the small details that count for her. 

She certainly wears cutouts better than most celebs in B-Town and is impossibly cool in her ab-baring silhouettes.  

IMAGE: She wears her olive green bustier-skirt combo -- to which she adds on a bindi -- with such ease. 
No wonder Soniya reigns over every fashionable mood board.   
Photographs: Kind courtesy Soniya Bansal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Watch out bikini babes! Fashion's green flag is here.  

 

IMAGE: Magic happens when she decks herself in a floral dress and pairs it with knee-length boots. 

 

IMAGE: Summers are for mini skirts, bucket hats and sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: She is a total heartthrob in this flowery bikini and that tie-dye sarong wrapped across her waist. 

 

IMAGE: Impossibly chic in a pink ruched dress, she throws on a trench coat to stay cozy and stylish. 
 

IMAGE: She does make the colour blue look so good, especially with that sheer cover-up.  

Photograph curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...
Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Manushi!
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Manushi!
Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath
Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath
PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1
PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1
Alia, Ranbir, Rani Party With Bhansali
Alia, Ranbir, Rani Party With Bhansali
Puja to continue in Gyanvapi mosque's cellar: HC
Puja to continue in Gyanvapi mosque's cellar: HC
'Kumar Shahani's was no ordinary mind'
'Kumar Shahani's was no ordinary mind'

More like this

Classy, Fabulous Chandni

Classy, Fabulous Chandni

Fun, Flirty Kanchi

Fun, Flirty Kanchi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances