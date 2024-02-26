Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!

Soniya Bansal is a lover of all things bright, experimental and sexy.

The Big Boss 17 contestant has a knack for looking extremely hot and, when it comes to style, it's the small details that count for her.

She certainly wears cutouts better than most celebs in B-Town and is impossibly cool in her ab-baring silhouettes.

IMAGE: She wears her olive green bustier-skirt combo -- to which she adds on a bindi -- with such ease.

No wonder Soniya reigns over every fashionable mood board.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soniya Bansal/Instagram

IMAGE: Watch out bikini babes! Fashion's green flag is here.

IMAGE: Magic happens when she decks herself in a floral dress and pairs it with knee-length boots.

IMAGE: Summers are for mini skirts, bucket hats and sneakers.

IMAGE: She is a total heartthrob in this flowery bikini and that tie-dye sarong wrapped across her waist.

IMAGE: Impossibly chic in a pink ruched dress, she throws on a trench coat to stay cozy and stylish.

IMAGE: She does make the colour blue look so good, especially with that sheer cover-up.

Photograph curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com